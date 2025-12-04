/What is the Relos agreement an how does India and Russia benefit from it?

As Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India today for his two-day state visit, the defence relationship between the two nations has already gained significant momentum. In the run-up to his visit, Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, ratified a key military pact with India. The Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) agreement, a pact was originally signed in Moscow on February 18, 2025. The ratification, completed ahead of Putin’s landing in New Delhi, strengthens the operational foundation of India-Russia military cooperation and signals a renewed commitment to a strategic partnership that spans decades.