/What is F-15E Strike Eagle? Understanding the powerful US fighter jet downed in Iran

The McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) F-15E Strike Eagle is a highly advanced, all-weather multirole strike fighter derived from the legendary F-15 Eagle. Unlike earlier variants that were designed solely for air-to-air supremacy, the F-15E was specifically engineered for deep strike missions without relying on escort or electronic warfare aircraft. It seamlessly combines exceptional air-to-ground precision strike capabilities with the formidable air-to-air combat prowess of its predecessors. This dual-role versatility makes the Strike Eagle one of the most reliable and heavily relied-upon assets in the United States Air Force inventory, capable of fighting its way deep into heavily fortified enemy territory and fighting its way back out.