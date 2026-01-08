/What is Pituffik Space Base, the only US military base in Greenland, and why does it matter?

The American presence in Greenland traces back to World War II, when the US began establishing airfields under agreement with Denmark to prevent German occupation. Pituffik itself originated under secret construction in 1951 as a Cold War airbase (then known as Thule Air Base) designed to house and refuel long-range bombers bound for Soviet targets. For almost nine months of the year, the base is locked in by ice, although it remains accessible by plane throughout the year. For three months there is no sunlight.