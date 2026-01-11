/What is NATO’s Article 4, could Denmark invoke it to protect Greenland from the US?

In contrast, Article 5 obliges NATO members to consider an attack on one member as an attack on all. It is one of NATO's core principles. In response, each other member would take "such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area". It has been invoked only once, following the devastating 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon in 2001. While powerful, Article 5 relies on consensus among member states before collective action is taken.

