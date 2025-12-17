LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What is Meth? The drug, Nick Reiner was addicted to, which kept him awake for days

What is Meth? The drug, Nick Reiner was addicted to, which kept him awake for days

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 14:58 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 15:13 IST

According to insiders, the 32-year-old’s alleged descent into violence wasn't sudden; it was a years-long pattern of "meth-fueled benders" that turned the family’s Brentwood guest house into a zone of chaos. 

1. The "Sleepless" Binge
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

1. The "Sleepless" Binge

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Nick Reiner’s alleged descent into violence was fuelled by severe methamphetamine addiction. Insiders claim the 32-year-old would "do meth and not sleep for days," a dangerous state known as "tweaking" where the brain is chemically forced awake, leading to hallucinations, extreme irritability, and a complete loss of impulse control.

What is Meth?
2 / 8
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

What is Meth?

Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant. Unlike depressants (like alcohol or heroin), Meth floods the brain with dopamine, creating intense energy and forcing the body to stay awake for unnatural periods. The Reiner Context: Sources tell the Daily Mail that Nick would "do meth and not sleep for days." In the world of addiction, this is known as “tweaking”, a dangerous phase where the user has not slept for 3–15 days. During this state, the brain begins to hallucinate, and the user becomes unpredictable, irritable, and prone to violent paranoia.

2. The "Punching Walls" Outbursts
3 / 8
(Photograph: WikiCommons)

2. The "Punching Walls" Outbursts

The guest house attached to Rob Reiner’s Brentwood estate became a containment zone for Nick’s rage. Sources describe violent episodes during his sleepless benders where he would lose control, "breaking things" and "punching walls." Nick himself admitted to this in a 2018 Dopey podcast interview, recalling a time he was "spun out" and started "punching out" appliances in a state of confusion.

3. A "Ticking Time Bomb"
4 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

3. A "Ticking Time Bomb"

Friends and family reportedly lived in fear of the next explosion. An insider described Nick as a "ticking time bomb" whose behaviour was becoming increasingly turbulent over the last five years. Despite living in luxury, his proximity to his parents became a source of terror rather than comfort, with Rob and Michele desperately wanting him "out of their hair" for their own safety.

4. "Nonchalant" Destruction
5 / 8

4. "Nonchalant" Destruction

Perhaps most chilling was Nick’s reaction to the havoc he caused. Sources allege that after destroying the guest house "more than once," Nick would simply laugh at the chaos or act "nonchalant about it." This lack of remorse or embarrassment, a potential symptom of long-term stimulant abuse, signalled a deep detachment from reality and the consequences of his actions.

5. The Failed Ultimatums
6 / 8

5. The Failed Ultimatums

Rob and Michele Reiner tried everything to save their son. The report states they issued a final ultimatum: "Take medication and stop using, or move out." They threatened to call authorities multiple times but hesitated, hoping rehab would work. Nick, who had been to rehab "more than a dozen times," reportedly refused further help, dismissing support groups as "too cultish."

6. The Threat to His Sister
7 / 8

6. The Threat to His Sister

The violence wasn't just directed at walls. The situation reportedly reached a boiling point when Nick’s sister (presumably Romy or Tracy) confronted him about his addiction. Sources say Nick threatened her, causing "all hell to break loose." This incident underscored the escalating danger he posed to the entire family, not just his parents.

7. From "Bender" to Brutality
8 / 8
(Photograph: AFP)

7. From "Bender" to Brutality

The tragic climax of this "meth-fueled" saga occurred this past weekend. While Nick was "calmly strolling away" from the home, his parents lay dead inside. Authorities found Rob and Michele in a state of rigor mortis, suggesting they had been killed hours earlier, raising the grim possibility that a final, sleepless bender turned the "ticking time bomb" into a double murderer.

Trending Photo

From Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to F1: 7 Best Brad Pitt movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Other OTT Platforms
8

From Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to F1: 7 Best Brad Pitt movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Other OTT Platforms

World Arabic Language Day 2025: Top 7 countries with largest Arabic speakers
7

World Arabic Language Day 2025: Top 7 countries with largest Arabic speakers

PM Modi’s ‘car diplomacy’: After Putin, Netanyahu, Jordanian Crown Prince and Ethiopian PM join the ride
7

PM Modi’s ‘car diplomacy’: After Putin, Netanyahu, Jordanian Crown Prince and Ethiopian PM join the ride

International Migrants Day 2025 - Top 10 countries with highest migrant population in the world
11

International Migrants Day 2025 - Top 10 countries with highest migrant population in the world

What is Meth? The drug, Nick Reiner was addicted to, which kept him awake for days
8

What is Meth? The drug, Nick Reiner was addicted to, which kept him awake for days