According to insiders, the 32-year-old’s alleged descent into violence wasn't sudden; it was a years-long pattern of "meth-fueled benders" that turned the family’s Brentwood guest house into a zone of chaos.
According to a report from the Daily Mail, Nick Reiner’s alleged descent into violence was fuelled by severe methamphetamine addiction. Insiders claim the 32-year-old would "do meth and not sleep for days," a dangerous state known as "tweaking" where the brain is chemically forced awake, leading to hallucinations, extreme irritability, and a complete loss of impulse control.
Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant. Unlike depressants (like alcohol or heroin), Meth floods the brain with dopamine, creating intense energy and forcing the body to stay awake for unnatural periods. The Reiner Context: Sources tell the Daily Mail that Nick would "do meth and not sleep for days." In the world of addiction, this is known as “tweaking”, a dangerous phase where the user has not slept for 3–15 days. During this state, the brain begins to hallucinate, and the user becomes unpredictable, irritable, and prone to violent paranoia.
The guest house attached to Rob Reiner’s Brentwood estate became a containment zone for Nick’s rage. Sources describe violent episodes during his sleepless benders where he would lose control, "breaking things" and "punching walls." Nick himself admitted to this in a 2018 Dopey podcast interview, recalling a time he was "spun out" and started "punching out" appliances in a state of confusion.
Friends and family reportedly lived in fear of the next explosion. An insider described Nick as a "ticking time bomb" whose behaviour was becoming increasingly turbulent over the last five years. Despite living in luxury, his proximity to his parents became a source of terror rather than comfort, with Rob and Michele desperately wanting him "out of their hair" for their own safety.
Perhaps most chilling was Nick’s reaction to the havoc he caused. Sources allege that after destroying the guest house "more than once," Nick would simply laugh at the chaos or act "nonchalant about it." This lack of remorse or embarrassment, a potential symptom of long-term stimulant abuse, signalled a deep detachment from reality and the consequences of his actions.
Rob and Michele Reiner tried everything to save their son. The report states they issued a final ultimatum: "Take medication and stop using, or move out." They threatened to call authorities multiple times but hesitated, hoping rehab would work. Nick, who had been to rehab "more than a dozen times," reportedly refused further help, dismissing support groups as "too cultish."
The violence wasn't just directed at walls. The situation reportedly reached a boiling point when Nick’s sister (presumably Romy or Tracy) confronted him about his addiction. Sources say Nick threatened her, causing "all hell to break loose." This incident underscored the escalating danger he posed to the entire family, not just his parents.
The tragic climax of this "meth-fueled" saga occurred this past weekend. While Nick was "calmly strolling away" from the home, his parents lay dead inside. Authorities found Rob and Michele in a state of rigor mortis, suggesting they had been killed hours earlier, raising the grim possibility that a final, sleepless bender turned the "ticking time bomb" into a double murderer.