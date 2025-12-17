Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant. Unlike depressants (like alcohol or heroin), Meth floods the brain with dopamine, creating intense energy and forcing the body to stay awake for unnatural periods. The Reiner Context: Sources tell the Daily Mail that Nick would "do meth and not sleep for days." In the world of addiction, this is known as “tweaking”, a dangerous phase where the user has not slept for 3–15 days. During this state, the brain begins to hallucinate, and the user becomes unpredictable, irritable, and prone to violent paranoia.