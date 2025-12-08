/What is Iron Beam Lite and why could it become Israel’s top drone killer?

Israel is all set to deploy its Iron Beam by the end of this year, thus becoming the first country to field a a combat-ready laser air defence system. Israel’s push into laser-based air defence further accelerated with the development of Iron Beam's lighter counterpart, Iron Beam Lite. While Iron Beam is a 100 kW high-energy laser designed to intercept rockets, mortars, artillery and UAVs, Iron Beam Lite introduces a mobile 10 kW variant intended for frontline forces. According to information from RAFAEL, which develops both systems, the Lite version is designed to counter the rapid rise of small UAVs and drone swarms, now one of Israel’s most persistent battlefield threats.