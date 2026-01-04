/What is DEA? All about the US agency that escorted Nicholas Maduro’s arrival in New York

The DEA is the lead US agency enforcing drug laws and disrupting global trafficking networks. Established in 1973, it operates in 69 countries to seize assets and dismantle cartels.
The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) is the lead US agency for enforcing narcotics and controlled substances laws and regulations. It aims to reduce the supply of and demand for illicit substances both at home and abroad.
The agency was formed on 1 July, 1973, by President Richard Nixon to consolidate federal drug control activities. It was created to serve as a single unified command for the "war on drugs".
The DEA maintains a significant worldwide footprint with 93 foreign offices located in 69 different countries. These offices coordinate with host nations to dismantle international drug trafficking organizations.
The agency is responsible for implementing the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). This law places regulated substances into one of five "schedules" based on their medical use and potential for misuse.
The DEA also enforces federal money laundering and bulk currency smuggling statutes. It targets the financial operations of traffickers to seize assets derived from the sale of narcotics.
The agency has its own Intelligence Division, which is a formal member of the US Intelligence Community. It manages a worldwide program to collect and analyze strategic and operational drug intelligence.
Within the United States, the DEA operates 241 domestic offices organized into 23 separate divisions. These teams investigate major violators operating at interstate and community levels.
The agency employs 1000+ people, including special agents, intelligence analysts, chemists, and forensic examiners. These specialists work together to track drug finances and bust illicit laboratories.
Beyond enforcement, the DEA supports non-enforcement programs aimed at reducing drug availability. This includes promoting drug awareness, prevention, and education to reduce consumer demand.
The DEA Administrator is appointed by the US President and reports to the Attorney General. The agency presents its cases to the US criminal and civil justice systems to bring drug lords to justice.