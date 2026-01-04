LOGIN
What is DEA? All about the US agency that escorted Nicholas Maduro’s arrival in New York

Published: Jan 04, 2026, 17:36 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 17:36 IST

The DEA is the lead US agency enforcing drug laws and disrupting global trafficking networks. Established in 1973, it operates in 69 countries to seize assets and dismantle cartels.

Lead Federal Agency
1 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Lead Federal Agency

The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) is the lead US agency for enforcing narcotics and controlled substances laws and regulations. It aims to reduce the supply of and demand for illicit substances both at home and abroad.

Established in 1973
2 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Established in 1973

The agency was formed on 1 July, 1973, by President Richard Nixon to consolidate federal drug control activities. It was created to serve as a single unified command for the "war on drugs".

Global Presence
3 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Global Presence

The DEA maintains a significant worldwide footprint with 93 foreign offices located in 69 different countries. These offices coordinate with host nations to dismantle international drug trafficking organizations.

Controlled Substances Act
4 / 10
(Photograph: AFP)

Controlled Substances Act

The agency is responsible for implementing the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). This law places regulated substances into one of five "schedules" based on their medical use and potential for misuse.

Disrupting Finances
5 / 10
(Photograph: Canva)

Disrupting Finances

The DEA also enforces federal money laundering and bulk currency smuggling statutes. It targets the financial operations of traffickers to seize assets derived from the sale of narcotics.

Intelligence Division
6 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Intelligence Division

The agency has its own Intelligence Division, which is a formal member of the US Intelligence Community. It manages a worldwide program to collect and analyze strategic and operational drug intelligence.

Domestic Operations
7 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Domestic Operations

Within the United States, the DEA operates 241 domestic offices organized into 23 separate divisions. These teams investigate major violators operating at interstate and community levels.

Diverse Workforce
8 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Diverse Workforce

The agency employs 1000+ people, including special agents, intelligence analysts, chemists, and forensic examiners. These specialists work together to track drug finances and bust illicit laboratories.

Public Health Mission
9 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Public Health Mission

Beyond enforcement, the DEA supports non-enforcement programs aimed at reducing drug availability. This includes promoting drug awareness, prevention, and education to reduce consumer demand.

Legal Authority
10 / 10
(Photograph: X)

Legal Authority

The DEA Administrator is appointed by the US President and reports to the Attorney General. The agency presents its cases to the US criminal and civil justice systems to bring drug lords to justice.

