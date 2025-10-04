LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What is Cyclone Shakti and how it formed over the Arabian Sea?

What is Cyclone Shakti and how it formed over the Arabian Sea?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 14:31 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 14:31 IST

The system originated close to India’s western coastline, between the Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts. As it intensified, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded it from a low-pressure area to a cyclonic storm, officially naming it “Shakti.”

1. Cyclone Shakti — First Major Storm of the Post-Monsoon Season
1 / 7
(Photograph: SpaceX)

1. Cyclone Shakti — First Major Storm of the Post-Monsoon Season

Cyclone Shakti is the first named tropical cyclone of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea. It developed from a low-pressure system that emerged off the northeast Arabian Sea, gaining strength due to warm waters and favourable atmospheric conditions.

2. Where It Formed
2 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

2. Where It Formed

The system originated close to India’s western coastline, between the Gujarat and Maharashtra coasts. As it intensified, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded it from a low-pressure area to a cyclonic storm, officially naming it “Shakti.”

3. How Cyclones Form Over the Arabian Sea
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. How Cyclones Form Over the Arabian Sea

Cyclones need warm ocean temperatures (above 26°C), low vertical wind shear, and sufficient moisture in the atmosphere. The Arabian Sea has been unusually warm this season, providing the perfect breeding ground for the storm’s rapid intensification.

4. Why the Storm Strengthened Quickly
4 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

4. Why the Storm Strengthened Quickly

Meteorologists say Shakti intensified faster than usual, a trend increasingly linked to climate change and warmer seas. Strong convection and moisture inflow from the southwest monsoon belt also fueled its growth.

5. Current Path & Impact Zone
5 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

5. Current Path & Impact Zone

Cyclone Shakti is currently moving north-northwestward, skirting the Indian coastline without an expected direct landfall. However, Maharashtra’s coastal districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are on alert for heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and rough seas from October 4–7.

6. What IMD and Authorities Are Doing
6 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

6. What IMD and Authorities Are Doing

IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts. Fishermen have been asked to return to the coast, and disaster management teams have been placed on standby. Urban flood control measures have been activated in Mumbai and Thane.

7. Why This Matters
7 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

7. Why This Matters

Cyclone Shakti is another reminder of how Arabian Sea cyclones are becoming more frequent and intense. Monitoring these systems is crucial for safeguarding coastal communities, infrastructure, and shipping routes.

Trending Photo

Lowest rated Marvel movies of all time, ranked! - Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels
6

Lowest rated Marvel movies of all time, ranked! - Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels

What are Virat Kohli’s ODI numbers against Australia? Hundreds, fifties and more, details inside
6

What are Virat Kohli’s ODI numbers against Australia? Hundreds, fifties and more, details inside

How many space stations orbit Earth today? 5 most famous stations that defined space exploration
7

How many space stations orbit Earth today? 5 most famous stations that defined space exploration

What is Rohit Sharma’s record as ODI captain? Wins, runs, centuries, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and World Cup achievements
6

What is Rohit Sharma’s record as ODI captain? Wins, runs, centuries, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and World Cup achievements

Next-generation space stations: How many countries are racing to replace the ISS?
7

Next-generation space stations: How many countries are racing to replace the ISS?