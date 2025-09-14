/What is 'cyber hygiene'? Basic mistakes that cost Indians their data

Cyberattacks on Indian government increased 138 per cent since 2019. UPI fraud costs billions through poor cyber hygiene. CERT-In conducted 9700+ audits revealing vulnerabilities. Schools teach digital safety, police train seniors against cybercrime.
Between 2019 and 2023, cyberattacks on Indian government systems increased by 138 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India reported numerous data breaches, while individuals lost billions through UPI fraud, fake calls, and phishing schemes that exploit poor cyber hygiene habits.
Common mistakes include using weak passwords, clicking unknown links, sharing bank codes, and connecting to unsecured public WiFi networks. Even one wrong click can lead to complete account compromise, with fraudsters stealing money within minutes of gaining access.
CERT-In conducted over 9,700 cybersecurity audits in 2024-25 across critical sectors including power, transport, and banking. These audits revealed widespread vulnerabilities that could be prevented through basic cyber hygiene practices and regular security awareness training.
Schools now teach digital safety as part of regular curriculum, while police organise workshops for seniors who are frequent targets of cybercrime. Training covers recognising fake websites, verifying caller identity, and using secure authentication methods for online transactions.
Two-factor authentication and multi-step verification provide essential protection for digital accounts. Technology companies promote these security features, but adoption remains low among users who find additional steps inconvenient despite significant security benefits.
Cyber Jaagrukta Diwas is observed on the first Wednesday of every month to create cybersecurity awareness among employees and citizens. Regular training sessions help people recognise threats and respond appropriately to suspicious online activities.
Practising good cyber hygiene requires ongoing effort and education as threats constantly evolve. Simple habits like regular password updates, software patching, and cautious link-clicking can prevent most cyberattacks. Digital literacy is now as important as traditional literacy for modern life.