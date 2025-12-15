/What is Akashteer? 7 key features of India’s indigenous automated air defence system

Akashteer is India’s fully indigenous, automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System that forms a core part of the country’s modernised air defence network. The technology was developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and fielded by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Akashteer proved t's might as it played a central role during Operation Sindoor, where it intercepted and neutralised inbound projectiles and aerial threats in real time. The system is a representation of India's shift from traditional, manual air defence models to an integrated, automated network capable of rapid responses across services. Here are 7 most prominent features of Akashteer: