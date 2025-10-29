/What is a Black Swarn event and how 3I/ATLAS could cause one?

On The Joe Rogan Experience, Loeb explained that 3I Atlas doesn’t fit into any known category of comet or asteroid.
The term “Black Swan”, popularised by statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb, describes a highly improbable event with massive consequences that people fail to predict or take seriously. Examples include financial crashes or global pandemics. Loeb argues that the discovery of an alien artefact could be the scientific version of such an event, low probability, but civilisation-altering if true.
On The Joe Rogan Experience, Loeb explained that 3I Atlas doesn’t fit into any known category of comet or asteroid. Its trajectory, composition, and glow pattern deviate from natural expectations. “If you keep ignoring outliers,” Loeb said, “you miss the very things that redefine reality.”
3I Atlas is travelling through the solar system on a retrograde path, opposite to the planets’ motion, something Loeb calls “statistically suspicious.” Its nickel-heavy composition and Sun-facing tail also contradict established models. For Loeb, this combination of anomalies makes it a perfect candidate for a Black Swan scenario.
Loeb told Rogan that the scientific community has grown risk-averse, focusing on “safe” research about microbial life while ignoring the search for technological intelligence. He argued that the refusal to investigate 3I Atlas thoroughly mirrors humanity’s history of underestimating rare but transformative events.
Loeb says that even if there’s only a one percent chance that 3I Atlas is artificial, the implications are enormous. “The cost of being wrong is embarrassment,” he said. “But the cost of being right and doing nothing could be missing the most important discovery in human history.”
In the podcast, Loeb urged agencies like NASA and ESA to allocate resources to studying 3I Atlas directly. “We invest billions in preventing rare disasters on Earth,” he noted. “Why not invest a fraction of that in exploring a cosmic anomaly that might prove we’re not alone?”
Loeb believes that if 3I Atlas were to show artificial signatures, such as directional energy emissions or structured reflection, it would trigger a paradigm shift in physics, astronomy, and philosophy, much like a Black Swan event overturns conventional wisdom. “Science advances when we dare to look where others won’t,” he told Rogan.