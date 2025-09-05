/What if Voyager detected a signal 11 light-years away from Earth?

Voyager 1, over 13 billion miles away, what if it detect signals from 11 light-years distant stars like Ross 128. While the source may be natural or human-made, such signals fuel the search for extraterrestrial life.
Voyager 1 has travelled over 13 billion miles from Earth since its 1977 launch. It continues sending signals back, but what if it detected a signal from around 11 light-years away, where nearby stars like Ross 128 reside?
A light-year is the distance light travels in one year about 9.46 trillion kilometres. So 11 light-years equals roughly 104 trillion kilometres, meaning any signal takes 11 years to reach Earth.
Astronomers have detected unusual radio signals coming from stars like Ross 128, a red dwarf star 11 light-years from Earth. These signals were intermittent and have sparked debates over their origin, including alien possibilities.
While intriguing, most scientists consider natural phenomena or human-made satellites as likely sources. Signals might result from stellar flares or interference from Earth’s orbiting satellites. Confirmation is needed via repeated observations.
Voyager’s radio antennas pick up faint electromagnetic waves. Despite low power, advanced Earth-based observatories can detect Voyager’s signals from immense distances, illustrating possible detection ranges for alien transmissions.
If confirmed, signals from 11 light-years away could revolutionise our understanding of extraterrestrial life. Such discoveries motivate the search for technosignatures technology-made signals using global radio observatories and the SETI programme.
Voyager, though distant, helps inform our search for life beyond Earth. Persistent efforts and new technologies might one day reveal messages from other civilizations. Meanwhile, scientists continue studying signals and their many possible origins.