“Hi, I’m Raptor. 5th generation, top of my class, invisible to most radar, but when you get to know me, you’ll see I’m fiercely loyal. I enjoy high-altitude strolls at Mach 2 and long-range commitment (literally: I specialise in beyond-visual-range engagements). Some say I’m a bit of a perfectionist, blame my supercomputers and thrust-vectoring. Looking for someone who appreciates mystery, sophistication, and the occasional barrel roll.”

Facts: Known for stealth, supercruise, and advanced manoeuvrability; nickname 'Raptor'.