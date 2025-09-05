Could there be a real planet with two suns? NASA’s Webb is searching for worlds like Tatooine, capturing detailed images and atmospheric data that could reveal if these planets are truly possible. Know more below.
About half the stars in our galaxy are part of binary or multiple star systems. Some planets orbit both stars at once these are called circumbinary planets. If someone stood on these worlds, two suns would rise and set in their sky.
In 2011, NASA’s Kepler mission detected Kepler-16b, the first planet confirmed to orbit two stars. About 245 light-years from Earth, Kepler-16b has two sunsets and inspired comparisons to Luke Skywalker’s home world, Tatooine, in Star Wars.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope can study these systems in much greater detail by capturing faint infrared light. Its powerful instruments allow scientists to take direct images of exoplanets and record the light that passes through their atmospheres during transits, revealing what gases and clouds they contain.
Planets with two suns would have strange seasons and day-night cycles. Depending on how the stars move, temperatures could swing from hot to cold, and the sunlight on the surface would change in colour and brightness through the year.
So far, astronomers have confirmed at least 16 circumbinary planets, and new discoveries are happening each year. Recent data suggests there could be millions more waiting to be found, especially as Webb’s technology gets better at detecting smaller, rocky worlds.
Tatooine-like planets are no longer just science fiction. With Kepler and now Webb, the search for and study of real double-sun worlds is moving fast, letting scientists ask: could some have the right conditions for life? Each new find brings us closer to knowing if we could ever visit one.
If Webb delivers direct evidence of a planet with two suns and detailed atmospheric data, it could prove that worlds stranger than science fiction really do exist. Exploring these places may even reveal signs of habitability.