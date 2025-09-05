LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /What If James Webb space telescope found a Planet with two Suns?

What If James Webb space telescope found a Planet with two Suns?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 13:17 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 14:58 IST

Could there be a real planet with two suns? NASA’s Webb is searching for worlds like Tatooine, capturing detailed images and atmospheric data that could reveal if these planets are truly possible. Know more below.

Planets and double-star systems
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Planets and double-star systems

About half the stars in our galaxy are part of binary or multiple star systems. Some planets orbit both stars at once these are called circumbinary planets. If someone stood on these worlds, two suns would rise and set in their sky.

Kepler-16b: the first confirmed planet with two suns
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Kepler-16b: the first confirmed planet with two suns

In 2011, NASA’s Kepler mission detected Kepler-16b, the first planet confirmed to orbit two stars. About 245 light-years from Earth, Kepler-16b has two sunsets and inspired comparisons to Luke Skywalker’s home world, Tatooine, in Star Wars.

How Webb can go further
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

How Webb can go further

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope can study these systems in much greater detail by capturing faint infrared light. Its powerful instruments allow scientists to take direct images of exoplanets and record the light that passes through their atmospheres during transits, revealing what gases and clouds they contain.

Why two suns make a world unique
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why two suns make a world unique

Planets with two suns would have strange seasons and day-night cycles. Depending on how the stars move, temperatures could swing from hot to cold, and the sunlight on the surface would change in colour and brightness through the year.

Are these planets common?
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Are these planets common?

So far, astronomers have confirmed at least 16 circumbinary planets, and new discoveries are happening each year. Recent data suggests there could be millions more waiting to be found, especially as Webb’s technology gets better at detecting smaller, rocky worlds.

Pop culture meets science
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Pop culture meets science

Tatooine-like planets are no longer just science fiction. With Kepler and now Webb, the search for and study of real double-sun worlds is moving fast, letting scientists ask: could some have the right conditions for life? Each new find brings us closer to knowing if we could ever visit one.

Why Webb’s discoveries matter
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Why Webb’s discoveries matter

If Webb delivers direct evidence of a planet with two suns and detailed atmospheric data, it could prove that worlds stranger than science fiction really do exist. Exploring these places may even reveal signs of habitability.

Trending Photo

What If NASA’s James Webb telescope found a planet closer to Earth that could host humans?
7

What If NASA’s James Webb telescope found a planet closer to Earth that could host humans?

'F-35 vs Drug Cartels': Why America’s most advanced jet is entering a 'Narco War'
7

'F-35 vs Drug Cartels': Why America’s most advanced jet is entering a 'Narco War'

Vanishing galaxies, cosmic mirages: The shocking illusions shaping our universe
8

Vanishing galaxies, cosmic mirages: The shocking illusions shaping our universe

From Baaghi to War: 7 Best Tiger Shroff Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime and Other OTT
8

From Baaghi to War: 7 Best Tiger Shroff Movies to Watch on Netflix, Prime and Other OTT

What would happen if the sun vanished? Here’s how long Earth could survive...
8

What would happen if the sun vanished? Here’s how long Earth could survive...