/What happened when a fugitive self-proclaimed godman created his own country? The bizarre tale of Kailasa!

According to Nithyananda, ‘Kailasa’ was established as a 'Hindu sovereign nation' dedicated to preserving and promoting what he described as ancient Sanatana Hindu traditions. Originally named Arunachalam Rajasekaran, he founded his first ashram in Bengaluru before expanding his influence internationally, making extraordinary claims of having supernatural abilities ranging from curing blindness to altering the timing of sunrise. The so-called nation claims to have its own government, complete with ministries for education, culture and technology, its own central bank, constitution, and even a national flag. Despite these trappings of statehood, Kailasa lacks any internationally recognised territory, its 'location' rumoured to be an island off the coast of Ecuador, a claim Ecuador has officially denied.

