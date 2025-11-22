/What can go wrong when a fighter jet attempts a high-alpha turn at low altitude?

Once a stall happens at 200 feet altitude, recovery must happen immediately. The recovery procedure is simple: lower the nose and add power. Lowering the nose increases airspeed and breaks the stall. But lowering the nose at 200 feet means descending toward the ground at 400 metres per second. The pilot has only 2 to 3 seconds from stall beginning to ground impact. One second to recognise the stall. One second to react. One second to recover. This is why low-altitude high-alpha manoeuvres are considered the most dangerous. The margin for error is zero.