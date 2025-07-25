/What Cambodia can learn from a country that fought and won without fighter jets

Yet North Vietnam and the Viet Cong ultimately forced a US withdrawal, not by matching America plane for plane, but through guerrilla warfare, vast tunnel systems, and agile ground units. Despite heavy military and financial backing for South Vietnam, the US pulled out its troops in 1973 under the Paris Peace Accords. This retreat was driven by high casualties, mounting domestic opposition, spiralling costs, and stalled progress on the battlefield. Rather than invest in costly air fleets, the North Vietnamese exploited their terrain, local support, and the power to strike when least expected.

