/What are the key differences between high-altitude drones vs low-altitude drones

High-altitude drones (HALE) like the Global Hawk fly above 60,000 ft, well above commercial traffic. NASA defines this airspace as the domain of strategic assets, while low-altitude drones operate "nap-of-the-earth," often below 3,000 ft to support ground troops.
High-altitude systems cover vast areas for theatre-wide intelligence, acting as "eyes in the sky" for generals. The US Air Force notes that low-altitude drones differ by providing immediate, local battlefield views for squad-level tactical decisions.
HALE drones are designed for persistence; solar variants like Airbus’ Zephyr can fly for weeks at a time. In contrast, Defense News reports that low-altitude tactical drones typically have limited battery lives, measured in minutes or a few hours.
A single Global Hawk costs over $100 million, making it a precious strategic asset protected at all costs. AeroVironment highlights that low-altitude systems like the Switchblade are relatively cheap and "expendable," designed to be lost in combat if necessary.
High flyers are immune to guns but vulnerable to advanced surface-to-air missiles (SAMs). The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) explains that low-altitude drones face threats from small arms but use "ground clutter" to hide from long-range radar.
High-altitude platforms carry massive, multi-spectral sensor suites weighing thousands of pounds for deep reconnaissance. Janes reports that low-altitude drones are limited to light payloads, often carrying just a single camera or a small explosive warhead.
High-altitude drones often act as "pseudo-satellites" to relay communications over a wide area. The European Space Agency notes they offer satellite-like coverage and connectivity without the immense cost and scheduling of a rocket launch.