/What are 'critical minerals' & why every country is racing for them

As the world moves towards advanced technologies, including AI and high-tech defence systems, the importance of critical minerals, essential to these technologies, has attracted the attention of both developed and developing nations. While many countries possess some amount of critical mineral resources, these reserves are often insufficient to meet growing technological demands. As a result, several nations rely on international supply chains to bridge the gap, while others are investing in extracting raw ores through surface or underground mining, followed by energy-intensive and often centralised refining processes.