What a night! Roundup of all the big moments from AMAs 2022

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

The AMA's musical night was packed with energetic performances, powerful speeches and historic wins! From Taylor Swift's big win, Pink's energetic performance, to Dove Cameron dedicating her award to the LGBTQ community, here's a roundup of all the major moments from the night.

Pink

Pink paid a heartfelt tribute to the late star Olivia Newton-John with her emotional performance. The songstress took the stage at the Microsoft Theater, LA, wearing a golden-simmering outfit as she paid tribute to the 'Grease' star by singing 'Hopelessly Devoted to You.'

Olivia died of breast cancer in August, she was 73.

Dove's tribute to LGBTQ community

Dove Cameron addressed the tragic accident of a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs during her award acceptance speech at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. Honoring the queer community, Dove dedicated her first 2022 American Music Awards and delivered a moving speech.

"I want to start by saying that every award that I ever win will always be first and foremost dedicated to the queer community at large," said Cameron. "You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it, and I've never felt safer, more loved, or more supported, and I hope I can give you some semblance of that same feeling in my music."



Carrie's dramatic performance

Carrie Underwood made sure that her AMAs comeback will go down the history. After walking the red carpet in a shimmery dress, the country icon delivered a stunning performance with a dramatic entry.

Carrie started off her performance hanging around the sky on hula hoop rings before she set the mood by singing 'Crazy Angels,' a track from their album 'Denim & Rhinestones'. As always, the country icon looked stunning in a pink and white jumpsuit.

BTS historic win

BTS may have gone on a hiatus, but they will always give their fans a moment to cherish. On Sunday, the K-pop group won the Favorite K-Pop Artist award.

This is the fifth consecutive win for BTS at the American Music Awards. Last year, they created history by becoming the first Asian group to win the Artist of the Year award.

The night was all about Pink

Pink set the tone for the night with her energetic performance. Marking the AMA's 50th anniversary, the songstress delivered her performance on roller skates as she performed her single 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'

For her performance, Pink was wearing blue hotpants paired with fishnet tights, and a jacket with teddy bear sleeves.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland defended Chris Brown in the best way she can. Brown, who has been embroiled in multiple controversial things, won favourite male R&B artist.

Kelly, who was looking stunning in a cheetah-print dress with black gloves, took the stage as a presenter, and later also took the award on Chris' behalf.

As she started her speech, the audience who was not happy with the winner, started booing. Shutting them down, Kelly said in between of her speech, “Now Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this award on his behalf.''

Shutting the audience down, Kelly said: “Excuse me… chill out.”

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music and I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

Cardi is back!

Cardi is back! After making last year's AMAs memorable with her multiple dresses, performance and hosting gig, the singer this year also made sure to steal the show.

Cardi, 30 surprised the audience with her incredible performance at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles alongside GloRilla as they delivered an energetic performance on 'Tomorrow 2'.

