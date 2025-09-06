/Top 10 weirdest Guinness World Records that will leave you speechless

The longest single-word town name in the world is in Southern Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand. An 85-letter name - "Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu'. It means the summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the slider, climber of mountains, the land-swallower who travelled about, played his nose flute to his loved one.