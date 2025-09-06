LOGIN
Top 10 weirdest Guinness World Records that will leave you speechless

The Guninnes World Records just celebrated its 70th anniversary on August 27, 2025. A remarkable journey which featured some of the astonishing and bizarre achievements. Here are the Top 10 weirdest Guinness World Records.

Most Premature Baby
1 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Most Premature Baby

Nash Keen, born to Mollie and Randall Keen of Ankeny, Iowa, United States. He was born at just 21 weeks of gestation, weighing only 283 grams.

Longest Fingernails on a Pair of Hand Ever
2 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Longest Fingernails on a Pair of Hand Ever

Diana Armstrong of Minnesota, USA, has the title of longest fingernails in the world, measuring at 42 ft 10.4 in.

Farthest Eyeball Pop (male)
3 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Farthest Eyeball Pop (male)

Williams Martin Sanchez Lopez of Uruguay holds the unusual record of the farthest eyeball pop at 19 mm (0.74 in).He can relax the muscles around his eyes and safely push out his eyeballs, a process called ‘protrusion’, which helped him obtain the title of farthest eyeball pop.

Most Children Delivered at a Single Birth to Survive
4 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Most Children Delivered at a Single Birth to Survive

A woman from Mali named Halima Cisse delivered Nonuplets or nine children in a single birth. It is extremely rare; no other known cases of nine surviving children have been recorded.

Most Tattooed Couple in the World
5 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Most Tattooed Couple in the World

Chuck Helmke and Charlotte Gutenberg from Florida, aged 81 and 74, respectively. Charlotte has 98 per cent of her body covered with tattoos, and Chuck has 97 per cent of her body covered in tattoos.

Fastest time to ignite five targets by squirting milk from the eye
6 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Fastest time to ignite five targets by squirting milk from the eye

Brandon “Youngblood” Kee of the United States set the Guinness World Record for the fastest time, 34.9 seconds, to ignite five targets by squirting milk from the eye

Longest Place Name
7 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Longest Place Name

The longest single-word town name in the world is in Southern Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand. An 85-letter name - "Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu'. It means the summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the slider, climber of mountains, the land-swallower who travelled about, played his nose flute to his loved one.

Stretchiest Skin
8 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Stretchiest Skin

Garry Turner from the United Kingdom can stretch his skin up to 15.8 cm; it is a medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. A disorder of connective tissues affecting the skin, ligaments, and internal organs.

Largest Collection of Fossilised Faeces
9 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Largest Collection of Fossilised Faeces

George Frandsen of the USA has entered the Guinness World Records with a record collection of 1,277 pieces of prehistoric poo.

Most piercings in a lifetime
10 / 10
(Photograph: Instagram| Guinness World Records)

Most piercings in a lifetime

Elaine Davidson, a Brazilian woman, has the most piercings on her body, a total of 4,225 times. Among which 192 are in her facial area, 30 in the tongue, 56 in her body and 214 in her pubic area.

