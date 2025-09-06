/Top 10 weirdest Guinness World Records that will leave you speechless

The Guninnes World Records just celebrated its 70th anniversary on August 27, 2025. A remarkable journey which featured some of the astonishing and bizarre achievements. Here are the Top 10 weirdest Guinness World Records.
Nash Keen, born to Mollie and Randall Keen of Ankeny, Iowa, United States. He was born at just 21 weeks of gestation, weighing only 283 grams.
Diana Armstrong of Minnesota, USA, has the title of longest fingernails in the world, measuring at 42 ft 10.4 in.
Williams Martin Sanchez Lopez of Uruguay holds the unusual record of the farthest eyeball pop at 19 mm (0.74 in).He can relax the muscles around his eyes and safely push out his eyeballs, a process called ‘protrusion’, which helped him obtain the title of farthest eyeball pop.
A woman from Mali named Halima Cisse delivered Nonuplets or nine children in a single birth. It is extremely rare; no other known cases of nine surviving children have been recorded.
Chuck Helmke and Charlotte Gutenberg from Florida, aged 81 and 74, respectively. Charlotte has 98 per cent of her body covered with tattoos, and Chuck has 97 per cent of her body covered in tattoos.
Brandon “Youngblood” Kee of the United States set the Guinness World Record for the fastest time, 34.9 seconds, to ignite five targets by squirting milk from the eye
The longest single-word town name in the world is in Southern Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand. An 85-letter name - "Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateaturipukakapikimaungahoronukupokaiwhenuakitanatahu'. It means the summit where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, the slider, climber of mountains, the land-swallower who travelled about, played his nose flute to his loved one.
Garry Turner from the United Kingdom can stretch his skin up to 15.8 cm; it is a medical condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. A disorder of connective tissues affecting the skin, ligaments, and internal organs.
George Frandsen of the USA has entered the Guinness World Records with a record collection of 1,277 pieces of prehistoric poo.
Elaine Davidson, a Brazilian woman, has the most piercings on her body, a total of 4,225 times. Among which 192 are in her facial area, 30 in the tongue, 56 in her body and 214 in her pubic area.