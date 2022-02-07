Weakest link? Why Russian gas puts Europe in a bind over Ukraine

Why would a disruption to Russian supplies hurt so much now?

Global energy markets are particularly tight at the moment, after a rollercoaster ride over the past two years.

The immediate reason was the COVID-19 pandemic. First, oil and gas prices went through the floor as economies locked down and factories ground to a halt, prompting energy producers to scrap investment plans. Then, the global economy came roaring back, but there was no extra capacity to meet surging demand.

Yet that's only part of the story. The recipe for tight markets has been brewing for a while. The green transition has discouraged producers, particularly major Western firms, from investing so heavily in fossil fuels. Several majors have started to shift focus towards renewable energy projects. The problem is that the fossil fuel crunch is being felt now, while the renewable energy benefit will take years to kick in.

To put the challenge in numbers: the world consumes about 100 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, with Russia accounting for about 10% of that. The world's spare capacity, or the amount of extra production that can be switched on fairly swiftly to meet a sudden disruption, stands at below 3 million bpd according to some of the more generous estimates - and it may be less. That extra capacity, which largely sits in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, can't fill a big gap left by Russia.

The gas market offers a similar picture. A few years ago, the market was set for an LNG glut. Now, gas has increasingly become a favoured green transition fuel because it produces lower emissions than coal and oil, so demand has rocketed and the global market has become as tight as a drum.

