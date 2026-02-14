/Water, electricity, food & warfighting: How USS Gerald R. Ford keeps thousands alive and combat-ready at sea

Delivered to the US Navy in 2017, the carrier incorporates advanced systems for generating electricity and fresh water while supporting sustained air operations at sea.
The Pentagon has redirected the nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford from the Caribbean to the Persian Gulf to join the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group amid heightened tensions with Iran. The deployment includes several guided-missile destroyers, fighter jets, and surveillance aircraft that have recently moved to the region, said Reuters.
The USS Gerald R. Ford, the United States’ newest and largest aircraft carrier, functions as a self-contained naval city. Delivered to the US Navy in 2017, the carrier incorporates advanced systems for generating electricity and fresh water while supporting sustained air operations at sea. Its deployment alongside other US naval assets demonstrates the strategic importance of such capabilities in extended missions.
Powered by two A1B nuclear reactors, the carrier generates over 700 megawatts of electricity, supporting propulsion, radar systems, and onboard energy-intensive technologies. These reactors produce nearly 25 per cent more power than those on the Nimitz-class carriers. The nuclear propulsion allows the ship to operate for decades without refuelling, giving it unmatched endurance compared with conventional vessels.
USS Gerald R. Ford produces approximately 1.5 million litres of fresh water daily using desalination systems integrated with its nuclear reactors. This capacity supports crew hydration, sanitation, and aviation operations, making long-term deployments in remote waters feasible without reliance on port facilities.
USS Gerald R. Ford supports its large crew of over 4000 members and air wing through logistics and underway replenishment operations at sea. During these operations, the carrier receives supplies, including food, dry cargo, and other necessities, from support ships such as dry cargo and ammunition vessels while underway, enabling it to remain deployed without returning to port. These replenishment‑at‑sea activities show how large carriers sustain extended missions far from home.
In operational tests, the carrier completed 167 aircraft launches and recoveries in a single day, demonstrating its enhanced sortie generation capabilities. The Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear reduce aircraft stress and improve operational efficiency, allowing faster recovery and launch cycles for fighter jets and surveillance aircraft.
The carrier is equipped with advanced weapons handling, radar arrays, and defensive systems that integrate with a strike group, including destroyers and surveillance aircraft. This allows the Gerald R. Ford to coordinate air, missile, and electronic warfare operations while maintaining operational resilience in contested environments.
The combination of nuclear power, EMALS, and integrated systems positions USS Gerald R. Ford as a model for the next generation of carriers. Its ability to generate essential resources and maintain operational readiness at sea underscores the strategic value of modern carriers in both peacetime and potential conflict scenarios.