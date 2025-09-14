LOGIN
Was Tyler Robinson linked to far-right groups online?

Published: Sep 14, 2025, 20:38 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 20:38 IST

Tyler Robinson, accused of killing activist Charlie Kirk, is said to have online links to far-right groups, including the ‘Groyper’ movement. However, official investigation is ongoing, and no clear political motive is confirmed.

Tyler Robinson?
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson?

Tyler Robinson is a 22-year-old from Utah arrested for killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He worked as an electrician and was known as quiet but interested in firearms. Authorities are still probing his background.

Online Links to Far-Right
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Online Links to Far-Right

Online speculation links Robinson to the Groyper movement, associated with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Groypers often oppose mainstream conservatives like Kirk and have clashed with him in public before.

What Is The Groyper Movement?
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

What Is The Groyper Movement?

The Groyper group is an alt-right faction known for white nationalist and Christian nationalist views. They oppose mainstream conservatism, including voices like Charlie Kirk. Groypers are known for racist and antisemitic rhetoric.

Robinson’s Online Activity
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Robinson’s Online Activity

Robinson’s social media showed signs of trolling and coded messages. He also posted about a “doppelganger” who had committed the shooting to frame him. His Discord account was suspended due to off-platform behaviour.

No Official Political Motive Yet
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

No Official Political Motive Yet

Authorities have not confirmed any political motive or direct group affiliation. Family members said he grew more political and criticised Kirk but no clear evidence ties Robinson officially to groups like Groypers.

Nick Fuentes Reacts
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Nick Fuentes Reacts

Nick Fuentes denied any direct link to Robinson and called claims “framing” by the media. He said his movement was wrongfully blamed and condemned the violence. Fuentes is a controversial figure often at odds with Kirk.

social media links
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

social media links

While social media links suggest far-right connections, the investigation is active and complex. Robinson’s exact political beliefs and motives remain unclear. This case highlights concerns over political violence and online radicalisation.

