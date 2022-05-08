Warzone decoded: How Ukraine has fractured Russia's feared T-90 tank

Updated: May 08, 2022, 04:00 PM(IST)

The T-90 tank is believed to be Russia's most advanced tank which was incorporated into the Army two years ago.

Russia's famed T-90 takes a hit

Russia has been using its heavy arsenal against Ukraine including hypersonic missiles in the war which started on February 24 as President Putin declared his "special military operation" against Kyiv.

However, Ukraine has fought fiercely and destroyed many tanks and weapons used by Russian forces. In fact, reports claim Russia's famed T-90 has been destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

A T-90 tank was destroyed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast region. Russia's defence ministry said the tank was hit by the American Javelin anti-tank missile system near Izyum.

The T-90 tank is believed to be Russia's most advanced tank which was incorporated into the Army two years ago. Reports claim just Russia has just around a hundred models the of the sophisticated tanks in service.

(Photograph:AFP)