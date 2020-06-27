War-torn Syria's Ariha witnesses Milky Way like specks of dust!

Years of violence in Syria's last major opposition bastion has created a landscape of ruin, eerily lit in the early hours of Saturday by the Milky Way in the night sky.

Specks of dust

Over the bombed-out town of Ariha in Idlib province, the stars looked like specks of dust shining over the town's pulverised buildings.

Ten long-exposure pictures taken by an AFP photographer on an unusually clear night with no moon show the stark contrast between the grim devastation on the ground and the Milky Way.

(Photograph:AFP)