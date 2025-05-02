Want GTA VI vibes? These 7 games capture the spirit of Grand Theft Auto

If you're craving GTA VI, start with Rockstar’s masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2. Set in the American Wild West, this open-world game follows Arthur Morgan, an outlaw with a heart, through a gripping tale of loyalty and loss. With detailed landscapes, rich characters, and incredible freedom, it’s the closest thing to GTA VI with horses instead of cars.
Also from Rockstar Games, Bully is a fun and cheeky twist on the GTA formula. You play as Jimmy, a rebellious teen navigating life at Bullworth Academy. With hilarious missions, high school drama, and open-world exploration, it’s a teenage version of GTA packed with pranks and playground power struggles.
Set in a vibrant version of San Francisco, Watch Dogs 2 is like GTA for tech lovers. Instead of guns, you use gadgets and hacking to disrupt corrupt systems. With a modern, satirical take on tech culture, it combines stealth, action, and fun missions, making it a smart and stylish alternative to GTA VI.
If GTA went completely bonkers, you'd get Saints Row The Third Remastered. This wild game embraces chaos with outrageous missions, crazy costumes, and endless explosions. It's less serious than GTA but offers unlimited fun, especially if you're looking for absurd action and over-the-top gameplay.
The Mafia: Definitive Edition takes a more serious, story-driven approach. Set in the 1930s, it follows Tommy Angelo’s rise in the underworld. While not as open-ended as GTA, it delivers a cinematic experience with beautiful visuals and gripping storytelling. It’s perfect if you love classic crime dramas.
Just Cause 3 is pure action. Set on a massive tropical island, you play as Rico Rodriguez, a one-man army using grappling hooks, wingsuits, and endless explosives. The plot takes a backseat, but if you're here for fun chaos and massive stunts, this is your game until GTA VI arrives.
Far Cry 3 blends open-world action with a dark and emotional story. You play as Jason, stranded on a tropical island ruled by madness and violence. With intense first-person combat, stealth, and survival elements, it offers a gripping narrative and gameplay style that feels like GTA with a twist.