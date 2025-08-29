/Voyager 1 vs Voyager 2: Who truly explored the solar system first and farther?

As of August 2025, Voyager 1 is approximately 167.88 astronomical units (AU) from Earth, equating to about 25.11 billion kilometres. Light from Voyager 1 takes approximately 23 hours and 16 minutes to reach Earth.

Voyager 2, currently located about 140.07 AU from Earth, is approximately 20.95 billion kilometres away. Despite being farther from Earth than Voyager 1, Voyager 2 continues to transmit valuable scientific data about the interstellar medium.