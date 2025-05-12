Advertisment
Virat Kohli's car collection: Cricketer owns these opulent cars, worth crores - Audi to Bentley

Apart from his cricketing prowess, Kohli is known for his impressive car collection, worth crores. Take a look:

Authored by: Pragati Awasthi
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli retires

India's star batter Virat Kohli has announced his retirement from Test cricket. Starting the week with a shocker, Kohli made a surprising announcement on Monday (May 12). Taking to his Instagram, Kohli posted, "It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life." "There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off."

Virat Kohli's photos
Kohli and his car collection

Virat Kohli posing along side Audi R8 V10 Plus
Audi R8 V10 Plus

Another fancy car in Kohli's collection is a yellow Audi R8 V10 Plus, which comes with a price tag of Rs 2.72 crore. Powered by a 5.2L V10 engine delivering 610 bhp, this supercar offers an unparalleled driving experience.

Virat Kohli car collection - 5
Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

Kohli is also fond of Bentleys and owns the Continental GT Mulliner, worth between Rs 3–4 crore. It is one of the most luxurious items he owns and is among the world's most prestigious cars.

Virat Kohli car collection - 6
Bentley Flying Spur

Another expensive car in his garage is the black Bentley Flying Spur, which comes with an approximate price of Rs 3 crore.

Virat Kohli car collection - 1
Range Rover

Among a range of luxury SUV's, the highlight of his garage is his Land Rover Range Rover, a vehicle he is often seen driving in the city. The car is valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

Virat Kohli car collection - 2
Audi Q8

In 2020, Kohli became one of the first Indians to own the Audi Q8, priced at Rs 1.33 crore. The ultra-luxury car offers extensive customisation options, and as expected, Kohli had several customisations done, though the exact details are not known.

Virat Kohli's car collection
Virat Kohli during a launch event for the Audi R5 coupe car, not Audi R8 LMX.
Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition

Kohli owns Audi's limited edition sports car, the R8 LMX. In 2015, he bought the car for a whopping Rs 2.97 crore, becoming one of only 99 individuals globally to own this high-performance car in India.

Virat Kohli
