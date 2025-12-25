LOGIN
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Meet players with most runs. No. 1 has never played for India

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 25, 2025, 13:07 IST | Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 13:56 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ankit Bawne (4,055), Dinesh Karthik (3,433), Manish Pandey (3,403), Priyank Panchal (3,395), and Mayank Agarwal (3,390) are the batters with most runs in India's premier domestic 50-over tournament.

Ankit Bawne
1 / 5
(Photograph: Maharashtra Cricket Association)

Ankit Bawne

Maharashtra batter Ankit Bawne has the most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). He has scored 4,055 runs in 95 matches at an average of 56. Bawne, however, has never played for India in any format. Overall, he has played 127 List A matches and scored 4,695 runs.

Dinesh Karthik
2 / 5
(Photograph: TNCA)

Dinesh Karthik

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has 3,433 runs to his name in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored these runs at an average of 56 in 79 matches. Overall, he has played 260 List A matches and scored 7,603 runs.

Manish Pandey
3 / 5
(Photograph: Maharaja T20)

Manish Pandey

Once an India international player, Manish Pandey is third on the list with 3,403 Vijay Hazare Trophy runs at an average of nearly 45 in 103 matches. Overall, he has played 192 List A matches and scored 6,310 runs an average of touch above 45.

Priyank Panchal
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Priyank Panchal

Gujarat's Panchal is fourth on the list with 3,395 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy in 83 matches at an average of almost 43. Overall, he has played 97 List A matches and scored 3,672 runs at an average of nearly 41. He also, like Bawne, has never played for India in any format.

Mayank Agarwal
5 / 5
(Photograph: Maharaja T20)

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal completes top five 3,390 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) at an average of 52 in 72 matches. Overall, he has played 124 List A matches, including 5 ODIs, and scored 5,670 runs at an average of nearly 50 and has hit 18 hundreds as well.

