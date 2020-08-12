Venezuelans tame economic crisis with creative solutions

Venezuelans are steadily losing access to cheap basic services from water to cooking gas that have helped them survive economic crisis, forcing many to find creative solutions and adding pressure during the coronavirus quarantine.

Economic collapse

Services have long been near-free due to heavy subsidies by the ruling Socialist Party, which has overseen a six-year economic collapse despite Venezuela's oil wealth.

But as the decay of state-run utilities has led to constant shortages, Venezuelans now have to pay the equivalent of several months' salary for a few days of water, gas or telephone because private alternatives are priced in dollars.

For those without the money, workaround solutions abound: from wood-burning stoves and long walks to find cellular coverage to improvised pipes for siphoning water off a mountain.

(Photograph:Reuters)