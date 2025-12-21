The official strategy, known as Guerra de Todo el Pueblo, focuses on asymmetric warfare. Instead of fighting large-scale battles, regular troops are trained to disperse into small units for hit-and-run attacks and sabotage. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has currently activated millions of members of the National Bolivarian Militia to serve as a fifth branch of the military. These civilians are trained to provide surveillance and create the "second stage" of resistance during an invasion.