/US to remove non‑proliferation guardrails from Saudi Arabia nuclear deal as Iran tensions rise?

The push for a US–Saudi nuclear agreement comes as Trump has threatened military action against Iran if it fails to reach a deal over its nuclear programme. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear enrichment programme is peaceful. However, Western nations and the IAEA note that Tehran pursued an organised military nuclear programme until 2003. According to Associated Press, more recently, Iran enriched uranium to 60 per cent purity, a technical step short of weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent, making it the only country in the world to achieve such levels without possessing a nuclear weapons programme.