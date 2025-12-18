/US nuclear triad: How Minuteman III became a pillar of America’s strategic deterrence

The United States’ nuclear deterrence rests on a three-part structure known as the nuclear triad: land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic bombers. At the heart of the land-based leg is the LGM-30G Minuteman III, which has continued to remain on constant alert for more than five decades and would eventually be replaced by next-generation Sentinel system. According to the US Air Force, the missile continues to provide a credible and immediate response option, forming a stabilising element of national defence.