/US Northeast paralyzed by historic nor'easter; Mayor Mamdani declares blizzard emergency

The United Nations, which is headquartered in New York, was closed on Monday due to the storm, while Mayor Mamdani declared a state of emergency in the city.
More than 40 million people across the Northeastern United States are under blizzard warnings as a powerful Nor'easter pummels the region. The storm has dumped over two feet of snow in some areas, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting daily life.
New York City faced its most significant storm in a decade, with 15.1 inches recorded in Central Park. Mayor Zohran Mamdani enforced a citywide travel ban for nonessential drivers and closed schools to ensure public safety during the peak snowfall.
"New York City has not faced a storm of this scale in the last decade," Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated after declaring a state of emergency. He ordered nonessential vehicles off the roads until midday Monday to assist public works and emergency efforts.
The storm caused massive travel disruptions, with over 5,500 flights cancelled across the United States. Major hubs like JFK, LaGuardia, and Boston Logan saw the highest numbers, while subways and rail services were severely limited in affected cities.
At least four states, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, reported snow depths reaching 60 centimetres (two feet) by Monday morning. This "crippling" weather follows another devastating winter system that hit the region just a few weeks prior.
Governors and mayors across the coast issued urgent warnings to stay home. In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu labelled the storm one of "historic proportions," while New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged residents to stock up on essential medicines and groceries.
While many residents expressed frustration over the repeated heavy snow, others gathered at landmarks like Grand Central Station to admire the scenery. Major cities have opened dedicated warming centres to protect vulnerable populations from the record-breaking freezing temperatures.