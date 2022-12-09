US basketball star Brittney Griner returns home after serving prison in Russia

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:56 PM IST

US basketball star Brittney Griner has finally returned home after serving prison in Russia over a drug case. Griner was released in an exchange deal for Viktor Bout, an arms dealer, also known as the 'Merchant of Death'

Brittney Griner

American basketball star Brittney Griner has reached her home in the USA on Friday after being released from a Russian prison. She was jailed on charges of carrying vape cartridges that had a small quantity of cannabis oil, something that is banned in Russia.

(Photograph: AFP )

Griner's wife celebrates Brittney's released with President Biden

Upon receiving the news that Brittney Griner has officially been released and she's on her way back home, her wife Cherelle Griner was seen smiling and celebrating with United States President Joe Biden.

(Photograph: AFP )

US President Biden addressed media following Brittney Griner's release

Biden addressed the media following the release of the star basketball player. While standing with Brittney's wife, he said, "Moments ago, standing together with her wife Cherelle in the Oval Office, I spoke with Brittney Griner. She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances. Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should have been there all along.”

(Photograph: AFP )

Brittney Griner got released in an exchange deal for Viktor Bout

Griner was released in an exchange deal for the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is also known as the "Merchant of Death."

(Photograph: AFP )

Brittney Griner - a superstar!

The 32-year-old Griner is a double Olympic champion and a seven-time All-Star player in the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA). Her release was hailed by the entire nation, with teammates celebrating her homecoming.

(Photograph: AFP )