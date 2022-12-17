Unique Christmas trees around the world
The tradition of decorating Christmas trees to get into a festive mood goes way back to the 16th century. Today, the tradition is followed by every devoted Christian living across the globe. Some decorate them with ornaments, others with fairy lights and tinsel. And, some don their creative caps to create eco-friendly trees out of recycled items. In public places, mega-sized Christmas trees are placed to welcome visitors. Around the world, some iconic Xmas trees have become famous for their grandeur and have become popular spots for Christmas gatherings for friends and families.
Here're some of the most iconic Christmas trees around the world that are worth a visit.
Cathedral Square, Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuania is one of coolest Christmas destinations around the world and this Xmas tree is among the most beautiful ones, owing to its dazzling light display.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Puerta del sol square, Madrid, Spain
This majestic Xmas tree in Puerta Del Sol square is simply breathtaking. It is about 35-meter tall and has a conic-shaped metal construction, designed with digitalised interpretations of a traditional pine tree. It is illuminated by colours that are hypnotic and fun to watch.
(Photograph:Instagram)
QV, Melbourne
QV Melbourne’s 50ft tree is decked out in 16,000 glimmering LED lights, which makes it a visual delight. The place has pop-up entertainment programs, food stalls, DJs and a lot more!
(Photograph:Instagram)
St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City
This majestic 30-meter White Fir tree, from the mountain village of Rosello, is a sight to behold every Christmas. The tree is decorated with ornaments that are handcrafted by people residing at the La Quadrifoglio psychiatric rehabilitation facility along with patients from the Sant’Antonio care centre in Borrello, Italy, and children from Pizzoferrato, Quadri, and Villa Santa Maria.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Galeries Lafayette, Paris, France
This iconic Christmas tree is situated in the middle of one of the most upmarket departmental stores in Paris, i.e Galeries Lafayette. Every year, a magnificent tree is placed in the heart of store's central court with a new theme. In 2022, the theme was outer space.