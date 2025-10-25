LOGIN
  'Under a billion stars': 7 best places in India for stargazing

'Under a billion stars': 7 best places in India for stargazing

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 13:34 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 13:34 IST

Do you know where are the best places in India for stargazing? Explore 7 stunning spots in India with clear skies, little pollution, and beautiful views of the Milky Way and more. 

1. Hanle, Ladakh
(Photograph: Unsplash)

1. Hanle, Ladakh

Hanle is Asia’s highest astronomical observatory, located at 4,500 metres above sea level. It has almost no light pollution and dry clear skies with over 300 cloudless nights per year. Hanle is India’s official Dark Sky destination, offering stunning views of the Milky Way and stars.

2. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
(Photograph: Unsplash)

2. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Spiti offers dry air and zero light interference. Villages like Kibber and Langza provide surreal views of the night sky and Milky Way, making it a favourite for stargazers.

3. Hunder and Turtuk, Ladakh
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. Hunder and Turtuk, Ladakh

Camping under open skies in Hunder or Turtuk gives dazzling views of stars set between dramatic mountain silhouettes, providing a magical stargazing experience.

4. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

The salt desert of the Rann reflects moonlight like a mirror. During clear nights, stars seem to stretch endlessly above this surreal landscape.

5. Coorg, Karnataka
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg’s remote plantations and low pollution levels offer clear and star-filled skies. Visitors can enjoy these views from homestays or coffee estates.

6. Hampi, Karnataka
(Photograph: Unsplash)

6. Hampi, Karnataka

Stargazing amongst ancient ruins and open granite hills at Hampi is peaceful and beautiful. It is an often overlooked but excellent place for night sky watching.

7. Almora, Uttarakhand
(Photograph: Unsplash)

7. Almora, Uttarakhand

A quiet gem in the Kumaon Himalayas, Almora has crisp skies, snow-covered peaks, and no city lights, making it a haven for astronomy enthusiasts.

