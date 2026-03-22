/'Any indication of damage...': IAEA issues statement after Iran hits Israel's Dimona nuclear facility town

Although officially described as a research facility, the Dimona site is widely believed to be the core of Israel’s nuclear weapons programme. It is among the country’s most secure and strategically sensitive locations. Reports suggest construction began in 1958, with its heavy-water reactor becoming operational between 1962 and 1964, enabling the production of plutonium used in nuclear weapons.

Dimona operated in coordination with RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, established in 1958 to advance the weaponisation of nuclear technology. Over time, it evolved into the primary hub for nuclear research, development, and production.