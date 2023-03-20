UN chief says 'climate time bomb ticking': Key points of IPCC report
IPCC report
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the final part of its sixth assessment report on Monday. The IPCC consists of the world's leading climate scientists, who have issued a "final warning" on the deteriorating climate crisis.
The United Nations said on Monday that the world will see its first full year at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in the early 2030s and severe impacts of climate will be seen more quickly at lower levels of global warming than previously expected.
(Photograph:Others)
Global warming
The benefits to society and the world's economy of capping global warming under two degrees Celsius outweigh economic costs, the UN's climate advisory panel said.
The IPCC said this is true even without accounting for all the rewards of avoiding climate damages, which range from the health impacts of air pollution to reduced crop yields.