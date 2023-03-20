UN chief says 'climate time bomb ticking': Key points of IPCC report

| Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 12:01 AM IST

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the final part of its sixth assessment report on Monday. The IPCC consists of the world's leading climate scientists, who have issued a "final warning" on the deteriorating climate crisis.

The United Nations said on Monday that the world will see its first full year at 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in the early 2030s and severe impacts of climate will be seen more quickly at lower levels of global warming than previously expected.