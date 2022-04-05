Russia-Ukraine war: Young Ukrainians in Greece confront the trauma they've suffered

It’s been more than a month since Russia's full-scale military invasion started. From millions of people fleeing, deaths of thousands, infrastructural damage to the destruction of ‘Mriya’ the world’s largest aeroplane, so much has happened.

Nearly, 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled the war with people standing with their children waiting for their turn in long queues to cross the border. But what about the trauma these little kids experienced?

Kids in Greece are now expressing their fears through their drawings.

