Ukraine-Russia conflict: Here are the top Russian oligarchs hit with EU sanctions

Here are some of the top-most oligarchs that have been sanctioned:

The bloc targetted some of the key moneymen accused of backing Putin's regime in response to his ordering Russian forces into Russia's pro-Western neighbour last week.

The European Union has added top Kremlin-linked oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman to its sanctions blacklist as part of its latest round of punishment over the Ukraine invasion.

Alisher Usmanov

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had his assets frozen by the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Following this announcement on Tuesday he said that he would step aside for the moment as President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

The 68-year-old oligarch, who has close ties with President Vladimir Putin, contested the punishment in a strongly worded statement posted on the FIE website.

"I believe that such decision is unfair, and the reasons employed to justify the sanctions are a set of false and defamatory allegations damaging my honor, dignity and business reputation," he wrote.

"I will use all legal means to protect my honour and reputation.

The EU declaration describes Usmanov as someone with particularly close ties to Putin, it added: "He has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin's favourite oligarchs.

(Photograph:AFP)