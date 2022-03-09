Ukraine crisis: Chilling images of devastation in Sumy, from where Indian nationals were evacuated

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Indian government launched 'Operation Ganga' to bring back its nationals. Here's a report on how the evacuation took place from a vulnerable region

Indian students evacuated

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. India opted to not take any stance or support any side in this war-like situation, however, the mammoth task for the Indian government was to evacuate its citizens.

To create a safe return, the Indian government announced 'Operation Ganga' to bring back the Indian nationals with ramped up efforts. As per officials, India has brought back nearly 20,000 stranded citizens from the war-torn country.

But the situation in Sumy emerged to be critical, witnessing heavy shelling and intense exchange of fire between Russians and Ukrainian forces.

But, on Tuesday (March 8), more than 650 Indian students were evacuated from the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

(Photograph:ANI)