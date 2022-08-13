UK: Unprecedented high temperatures lead to drought in several parts of England - see pics

Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 10:22 AM(IST)

The UK government officially declared a drought for the most affected regions after following months of record low rainfall and ongoing tinder-dry conditions.

In the United Kingdom, the National Drought Group has declared an official drought for some regions after a prolonged period of dry weather as low-water levels and tinder-dry conditions continue across the country.

After a formal meeting of the National Drought Group, Water Minister Steve Double said, "All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies."

Double added, "We are better prepared than ever before for periods of dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed."

(Photograph:Reuters)