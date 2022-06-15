UK Journalists: Two went missing in Brazil's Amazon jungle, See pics

British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian Indigenous defender Bruno Pereira went missing on Sunday in the Javari Valley, Brazil, sparking a country-wide manhunt by the authorities.

Both were returning reportedly returning alone by boat on the Itaquai River to the town of Atalaia do Norte but never arrived. They had reportedly received threats during their research trip.

The vast region, which borders Peru and is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people, is threatened by illegal miners, loggers, hunters, and coca-growing gangs who make the raw material for cocaine.

Police have said they could not rule out that their disappearance was linked to the gangs operating in the lawless region.