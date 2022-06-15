UK Journalists: Two went missing in Brazil's Amazon jungle, See pics

British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian Indigenous defender Bruno Pereira went missing on Sunday in the Javari Valley, Brazil, sparking a country-wide manhunt by the authorities. 

Both were returning reportedly returning alone by boat on the Itaquai River to the town of Atalaia do Norte but never arrived. They had reportedly received threats during their research trip.

The vast region, which borders Peru and is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people, is threatened by illegal miners, loggers, hunters, and coca-growing gangs who make the raw material for cocaine.

Police have said they could not rule out that their disappearance was linked to the gangs operating in the lawless region. 

 

More about the case and the journalists

As per a report of Reuters, Representatives from the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA), which first announced the pair's disappearance, said Pereira and Phillips were with an indigenous patrol that was threatened by armed men on Saturday. The pair recorded the confrontation on a cell phone.

The disappearance of the two men, who both had years of experience working in the complex and inhospitable Amazon rainforest, sparked global concern from human rights groups, environmentalists, politicians, and press freedom advocates.

Phillips was researching a book about the Amazon and its environmental defenders. Pereira has been collaborating with UNIVAJA and other indigenous groups independently since he was removed from his role at Funai under Jair Bolsonaro's administration.

Protest held over missing journalist

 A protest was held outside the Brazilian Embassy in London on the 9th of June over the disappearance of a British journalist and an indigenous expert in the Amazon.

Phillips siblings, Sian and Gareth Phillips, also joined protesters.

Brazil's government dispatched navy, army and federal police personnel to join a search for the pair in a vast indigenous reserve with an area larger than Austria, but local groups criticized the security forces for taking too long to deploy search teams.

Brazilian Army fast tracks manhunt

Brazil's navy and army have deployed dozens of soldiers to search for a Britain journalist and an indigenous expert who went missing in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon jungle on Sunday, June 5.

The authorities have dispatched search teams in boats and helicopters to the area, along with federal and state police support.

Meanwhile, Brazilian police have opened a criminal probe and interviewed at least four witnesses believed to be among the last to have seen freelancer Dom Phillips and his companion Bruno Pereira.

Some suspects arrested

Brazilian police said on Tuesday they have arrested a second suspect in the investigation of the disappearance of the two journalists.

The statement by the federal police said Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, also known as "Dos Santos", aged 41, was under temporary arrest on the suspicion he was involved in the case with Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, known as "Pelado", who was arrested last week in the riverside village where the missing men were last seen on June 5.

Belongings of journalist found

The belongings of a missing Indigenous expert and a British journalist have been found submerged in a river in the Brazilian Amazon as authorities have intensified their search and increasingly pursued possible links to illegal fishing.

Police on Sunday said they had identified the items, including a backpack, laptop, clothing and a health card, as the belongings of the missing men.

No bodies found till now

According to a Reuters report, a federal police statement and a spokesman for local indigenous association UNIVAJA, which has organised search efforts, denied subsequent reports of two bodies turned up in the hunt.

"I've spoken with the team in the field and it's not true", said Eliesio Marubo, a lawyer for UNIVAJA, which has organised search teams in the hunt for Phillips and Pereira. "The search goes on", he added.

Earlier on Monday, the Guardian newspaper, to which Phillips often contributed, said Brazilian diplomats had informed the reporter's family that two bodies had been found tied to a tree near the river where they went missing.

Federal police later said the report was incorrect, adding that only biological material and belongings of the missing men had been found so far, as previously announced.

