The newly released UFO files by the Pentagon on Friday (May 8) have revealed that several NASA astronauts reported mysterious sightings during missions to the moon during space missions between 1960s and 1070s. The files include astronaut transcripts, mission debriefings, audio recordings, and annotated photographs documenting unexplained objects and flashes seen during historic space missions.

The revelations come after the US Department of War released over 160 previously classified files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), commonly referred to as UFOs.