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UFO files: 5 times NASA astronauts reported mysterious sightings in space | PICS

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 10, 2026, 24:02 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 24:02 IST

Newly released Pentagon UFO files reveal that multiple NASA astronauts reported mysterious lights, objects, and flashes during Gemini, Apollo, and Skylab missions.

DOW releases UFO files
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(Photograph: Department of War)

DOW releases UFO files

The newly released UFO files by the Pentagon on Friday (May 8) have revealed that several NASA astronauts reported mysterious sightings during missions to the moon during space missions between 1960s and 1070s. The files include astronaut transcripts, mission debriefings, audio recordings, and annotated photographs documenting unexplained objects and flashes seen during historic space missions.

The revelations come after the US Department of War released over 160 previously classified files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), commonly referred to as UFOs.

Gemini 7 astronauts reported ‘bogey’
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(Photograph: Department of War)

Gemini 7 astronauts reported ‘bogey’

One of the earliest reports dates back to 1965 during the Gemini 7 mission when astronaut Frank Borman radioed mission control to report about what he described as a “bogey,” a military term for an unidentified aircraft. Borman and fellow astronaut Jim Lovell also reported seeing a cloud of particles drifting near their spacecraft. Handwritten notes attached to the transcript reportedly labelled the incident as a “UFO sighting by Borman.”

Apollo 11’s Buzz Aldrin reported mysterious bright laser
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(Photograph: Department of War)

Apollo 11’s Buzz Aldrin reported mysterious bright laser

During the historic Apollo 11 mission in 1969, which was the first time humans set foot on the moon, astronaut Buzz Aldrin told debriefers that the crew observed a large object while travelling to the moon. The astronauts later speculated it may have been part of the Saturn V rocket. Aldrin also reported repeated flashes of light inside their spacecraft and also described seeing a bright light identified as a laser on their way back to Earth.

Apollo 12 crew saw glowing particles
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(Photograph: Department of War)

Apollo 12 crew saw glowing particles

Similar reports emerged from the Apollo 12 mission in 1969. Astronaut Alan Bean described glowing particles and flashes “sailing off in space,” while commander Pete Conrad reported illuminated debris floating outside the lunar module before disappearing suddenly.

The archive also contains Apollo 12 photographs marked with highlighted “areas of interest” above the lunar horizon.

Apollo 17 crew described strange sightings
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(Photograph: Department of War)

Apollo 17 crew described strange sightings

The most detailed observations reportedly came during the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Astronauts Ronald Evans, Harrison Schmitt, and Eugene Cernan described bright tumbling particles, intense flashing lights, and unexplained dots visible near the spacecraft and lunar surface.

Skylab crews report unexplained flashes, reddish object
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(Photograph: Department of War)

Skylab crews report unexplained flashes, reddish object

Crews aboard Skylab in 1973 and 1974 also reported seeing unexplained flashes and reddish objects moving independently outside the station. Some astronauts believed the sightings could have been debris or satellites, though several incidents remain unexplained in the files.

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