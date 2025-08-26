Last month, Trump announced the building of a massive ballroom as part of a major expansion of the White House. The $200 million project has been funded by Trump himself.
After US President Donald came into office in January this year, he has given the White House a golden makeover, especially in the Oval Office. Trump’s gold additions in his office were hard to miss as global leaders met with him to discuss efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. A question arises: who paid for those gilded accents?
A White House spokesperson revealed to Fox News Digital that gold added to the US president’s Oval Office “is of the highest quality”. The spokesperson added that Trump had personally covered the cost of the gold accents, without specifying how much gold was added, or how much he spent.
Earlier in March, Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that the Oval Office “needed a little life” when asked about the gold details. “Throughout the years, people have tried to come up with a gold paint that would look like gold, and they’ve never been able to do it,” Trump said. “You’ve never been able to match gold with gold paint, that’s why it’s gold.”
Trump has decorated the Oval Office with gold accents placed on the white marble fireplace mantel, enhancing its neoclassical details. He has also placed gold trinkets. According to Fox News, their arrangement has changed frequently.
Trump also added a gold coaster in the Oval Office, which has his name engraved on the side along with the number 47th, marking his position as the 47th president of the United States. The golden details in the Oval Office come as the US president reveals plans for broader renovations across the presidential estate.
Last month, Trump announced the building of a massive ballroom as part of a major expansion of the White House. The White House State Ballroom will span over 90,000 square feet (8,000 square meters) and will have a seating capacity of 650 people. The $200 million project has been funded by Trump himself.