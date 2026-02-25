/Trump cites Qasem Solemani's killing by US amid heightened Iran tensions — Is he sending a message to Khamenei? How was Iranian commander killed?

In 2020, when US killed Soleimani, Trump called him “the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world.” He also said that Soleimani was “perpetrating acts of terror to destabilise the Middle East for the last 20 years.” Six years later, he has said similar things for the Iranian regime under Khamenei. "Since they seized control of that proud country 47 years ago, the regime and its proxies have done nothing but spread terrorism and death and hate,” Trump said. While he insisted that he prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran, his statement mentioning Soleimani can be viewed as a warning of what is to come for Iran in future. While Tehran has said that it won't give up nuclear weapons, all eyes are set on nuclear talks on Thursday. Trump reportedly said that he will take the decision to strike Iran after considering the advice of his special envoys who would take part in the talks.