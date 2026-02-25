/Trump cites Qasem Solemani's killing by US amid heightened Iran tensions — Is he sending a message to Khamenei? How was Iranian commander killed?

In his State of the Union address, Trump warned Iran while referencing the 2020 killing of Qasem Soleimani, signaling potential future action. He stressed diplomacy but highlighted Iran’s missile threat, keeping tensions high as nuclear talks continue.
As US President Donald Trump addressed State of Union for the first time after coming to power in United States for the second time, he issued a warning to Iran amid ongoing conflict with the country. While he insisted that he would prefer diplomacy, he also mentioned Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani who was killed in America's operation during his first term.
While stating that Iran is building missiles that can strike the US and endanger Europe, Trump mentioned late Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and said, “We took out Soleimani… it had a huge impact. Qasem Soleimani was the father of roadside IEDs.” Trump had also mentioned him during June strike.
Qasem Soleimani was commander of the Quds Force, the foreign operations wing of the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He was considered the second most powerful person in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He managed Iran's “Axis of Resistance” and was a prominent figure in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and also played a key role in providing support to former Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad.
Qasem Soleimani was killed during the final year of Trump's first term. On January 3, 2020, US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone fired at least two laser-guided Hellfire missiles at his convoy leaving the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq after he arrived there from Damascus. The drone was reportedly launched from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. A total of 10 people were killed, including Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces. Soleimani's body was identified primarily by a distinctive red carnelian ring he was known to wear.
In 2020, when US killed Soleimani, Trump called him “the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world.” He also said that Soleimani was “perpetrating acts of terror to destabilise the Middle East for the last 20 years.” Six years later, he has said similar things for the Iranian regime under Khamenei. "Since they seized control of that proud country 47 years ago, the regime and its proxies have done nothing but spread terrorism and death and hate,” Trump said. While he insisted that he prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Iran, his statement mentioning Soleimani can be viewed as a warning of what is to come for Iran in future. While Tehran has said that it won't give up nuclear weapons, all eyes are set on nuclear talks on Thursday. Trump reportedly said that he will take the decision to strike Iran after considering the advice of his special envoys who would take part in the talks.