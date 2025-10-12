LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 7 places you’re not allowed to visit because they’re haunted

Top 7 places you’re not allowed to visit because they’re haunted

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 02:56 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 02:56 IST

From ghost towns to cursed islands, some places are so haunted that authorities have completely banned public entry. Here are seven mysterious locations around the world where legends, deaths, and dark energy have kept visitors away for decades.

1. North Brother Island, USA
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

1. North Brother Island, USA

Located off New York City, this abandoned island once housed a quarantine hospital and later a rehab centre. After hundreds of deaths, including the tragic sinking of the General Slocum ship, it’s now closed to the public, haunted by its grim past.

2. Poveglia Island, Italy
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

2. Poveglia Island, Italy

Known as the “Island of Death,” Poveglia near Venice was once a plague quarantine zone and later an asylum. Locals claim spirits of plague victims and tortured patients still roam here. Italy has permanently banned visits for safety (and sanity).

3. Bhangarh Fort, India
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

3. Bhangarh Fort, India

India’s most haunted fort in Rajasthan is said to be cursed by a sorcerer who died in love’s revenge. Entry is strictly prohibited after sunset by the Archaeological Survey of India due to reported paranormal activities.

4. Hashima Island, Japan
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

4. Hashima Island, Japan

Once a bustling coal-mining colony, Hashima (also called Battleship Island) was abandoned in the 1970s. Locals believe the spirits of trapped miners still linger. Many parts of the island remain off-limits due to safety and haunting legends.

5. The Catacombs of Paris, France
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

5. The Catacombs of Paris, France

Under Paris lie 200 miles of tunnels filled with human bones. Only a small section is open for tourism, the rest is restricted, as explorers have vanished after entering unauthorised parts. Locals whisper that the dead don’t like company.

6. Hoia Baciu Forest, Romania
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

6. Hoia Baciu Forest, Romania

Dubbed the “Bermuda Triangle of Transylvania,” this eerie forest is known for UFO sightings and ghost encounters. Authorities restrict entry into deeper sections due to radiation readings and unexplained disappearances.

7. Aokigahara Forest, Japan
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

7. Aokigahara Forest, Japan

At the base of Mount Fuji lies Japan’s infamous “Suicide Forest.” Its haunting silence, dense trees, and dark history have made it one of the most forbidden areas for tourists. Locals believe the forest feeds on lost souls.

Trending Photo

7 haunted battlefields where 'ghost' soldiers still march for their army
7

7 haunted battlefields where 'ghost' soldiers still march for their army

'Protected by faith': Richest country in world has no army to defend its enormous treasures
7

'Protected by faith': Richest country in world has no army to defend its enormous treasures

Who was Diane Keaton? ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Annie Hall’ star dead at 79
7

Who was Diane Keaton? ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Annie Hall’ star dead at 79

Top 10 countries where mafia's influence was once, bigger than the government
10

Top 10 countries where mafia's influence was once, bigger than the government

Top 7 places you’re not allowed to visit because they’re haunted
7

Top 7 places you’re not allowed to visit because they’re haunted