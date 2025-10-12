/Top 7 places you’re not allowed to visit because they’re haunted

From ghost towns to cursed islands, some places are so haunted that authorities have completely banned public entry. Here are seven mysterious locations around the world where legends, deaths, and dark energy have kept visitors away for decades.
Located off New York City, this abandoned island once housed a quarantine hospital and later a rehab centre. After hundreds of deaths, including the tragic sinking of the General Slocum ship, it’s now closed to the public, haunted by its grim past.
Known as the “Island of Death,” Poveglia near Venice was once a plague quarantine zone and later an asylum. Locals claim spirits of plague victims and tortured patients still roam here. Italy has permanently banned visits for safety (and sanity).
India’s most haunted fort in Rajasthan is said to be cursed by a sorcerer who died in love’s revenge. Entry is strictly prohibited after sunset by the Archaeological Survey of India due to reported paranormal activities.
Once a bustling coal-mining colony, Hashima (also called Battleship Island) was abandoned in the 1970s. Locals believe the spirits of trapped miners still linger. Many parts of the island remain off-limits due to safety and haunting legends.
Under Paris lie 200 miles of tunnels filled with human bones. Only a small section is open for tourism, the rest is restricted, as explorers have vanished after entering unauthorised parts. Locals whisper that the dead don’t like company.
Dubbed the “Bermuda Triangle of Transylvania,” this eerie forest is known for UFO sightings and ghost encounters. Authorities restrict entry into deeper sections due to radiation readings and unexplained disappearances.
At the base of Mount Fuji lies Japan’s infamous “Suicide Forest.” Its haunting silence, dense trees, and dark history have made it one of the most forbidden areas for tourists. Locals believe the forest feeds on lost souls.