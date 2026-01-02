/Top 7 mobile air defense platforms in active service

Mobile air defence platforms like Pantsir-S1, Avenger and Tunguska protect ground forces worldwide with integrated missile-gun systems. These tracked and wheeled platforms engage aircraft, helicopters and drones. Nations continuously upgrade capabilities against evolving threats.
Russia's Pantsir-S1 combines 30-millimetre automatic guns with 12 surface-to-air missiles on a wheeled or tracked chassis. It engages aircraft at ranges up to 20 kilometres and altitudes up to 10 kilometres, with deployment across over 15 nations including UAE, Syria and Algeria.
The American AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mounted on a Humvee carries eight Stinger infrared-guided missiles. Currently operated by over 8 countries including Egypt, Taiwan, Bahrain and Chile, it engages low-altitude threats at ranges up to 8 kilometres with rapid repositioning capability.
The tracked Tunguska-M1 integrates twin 30-millimetre cannons firing up to 5,000 rounds per minute with surface-to-air missiles. It tracks targets moving at up to 500 metres per second and engages aircraft at ranges up to 10 kilometres with radar guidance.
The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System jointly developed by Raytheon and Kongsberg engages 72 simultaneous targets. Operated by 13 countries including Finland, Spain, Netherlands and Ukraine, NASAMS uses AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles with 30-kilometre engagement range.
India's indigenous Akash air defence system achieves 88 per cent kill probability against aircraft with potential upgrade to 98.5 per cent. Operating at supersonic speeds between Mach 2.5 and 3.5, it engages targets at ranges up to 25 kilometres from 100-metre minimum altitude.
Israel's mobile Iron Dome is famous for its success rate of over 90 per cent against short-range rockets and mortars. Each battery is highly portable and uses intelligent interceptors to protect urban areas from saturating aerial attacks.
Russia's S-400 is a premier long-range platform capable of engaging aircraft and cruise missiles at ranges up to 400 kilometres. It can track up to 300 targets simultaneously and is widely deployed along sensitive strategic sectors.