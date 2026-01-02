LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Top 7 mobile air defense platforms in active service

Top 7 mobile air defense platforms in active service

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 02:40 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 02:40 IST

Mobile air defence platforms like Pantsir-S1, Avenger and Tunguska protect ground forces worldwide with integrated missile-gun systems. These tracked and wheeled platforms engage aircraft, helicopters and drones. Nations continuously upgrade capabilities against evolving threats.

1. Pantsir-S1 (Russia)
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. Pantsir-S1 (Russia)

Russia's Pantsir-S1 combines 30-millimetre automatic guns with 12 surface-to-air missiles on a wheeled or tracked chassis. It engages aircraft at ranges up to 20 kilometres and altitudes up to 10 kilometres, with deployment across over 15 nations including UAE, Syria and Algeria.

2. Avenger System (USA)
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. Avenger System (USA)

The American AN/TWQ-1 Avenger mounted on a Humvee carries eight Stinger infrared-guided missiles. Currently operated by over 8 countries including Egypt, Taiwan, Bahrain and Chile, it engages low-altitude threats at ranges up to 8 kilometres with rapid repositioning capability.

3. Tunguska-M (Russia)
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

3. Tunguska-M (Russia)

The tracked Tunguska-M1 integrates twin 30-millimetre cannons firing up to 5,000 rounds per minute with surface-to-air missiles. It tracks targets moving at up to 500 metres per second and engages aircraft at ranges up to 10 kilometres with radar guidance.

4. NASAMS
4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

4. NASAMS

The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System jointly developed by Raytheon and Kongsberg engages 72 simultaneous targets. Operated by 13 countries including Finland, Spain, Netherlands and Ukraine, NASAMS uses AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles with 30-kilometre engagement range.

5. Akash Missile System (India)
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

5. Akash Missile System (India)

India's indigenous Akash air defence system achieves 88 per cent kill probability against aircraft with potential upgrade to 98.5 per cent. Operating at supersonic speeds between Mach 2.5 and 3.5, it engages targets at ranges up to 25 kilometres from 100-metre minimum altitude.

6. Iron Dome (Israel)
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. Iron Dome (Israel)

Israel's mobile Iron Dome is famous for its success rate of over 90 per cent against short-range rockets and mortars. Each battery is highly portable and uses intelligent interceptors to protect urban areas from saturating aerial attacks.

7. S-400 Triumph (Russia)
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

7. S-400 Triumph (Russia)

Russia's S-400 is a premier long-range platform capable of engaging aircraft and cruise missiles at ranges up to 400 kilometres. It can track up to 300 targets simultaneously and is widely deployed along sensitive strategic sectors.

Trending Photo

Eclipses, supermoons and meteor showers: Don’t miss these 5 celestial events in 2026
7

Eclipses, supermoons and meteor showers: Don’t miss these 5 celestial events in 2026

Numerology 2026: Why life path 1, 3, and 9 are about to have their best year in a decade
8

Numerology 2026: Why life path 1, 3, and 9 are about to have their best year in a decade

2026 Numerology: Why your choices now could define your life for next 9 years
8

2026 Numerology: Why your choices now could define your life for next 9 years

2026 Numerology: Why the rare ‘Sun-Mars’ pact makes this the ultimate ‘Power Year’
8

2026 Numerology: Why the rare ‘Sun-Mars’ pact makes this the ultimate ‘Power Year’

8 air-to-air missiles with multi-target capability
8

8 air-to-air missiles with multi-target capability